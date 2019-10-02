Services
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 896-9770
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Litmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Litmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Litmer Obituary
Donald L. Litmer

Noblesville - Donald L. Litmer, 96, Noblesville, passed away September 29, 2019. He was born November 6, 1922 in Covington, KY. He was married to Blanche (Tullis) Litmer on October 29, 1946.They were happily married for almost 70 years.

He is survived by three children, Barbara (Don) Lemen, Jim (Tonie) Litmer, and Tina (Jim) Seebeck; four grandchildren, a great granddaughter and great grandson.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 410 Pearl Street, Cicero, IN. His extended obituary can be found by visiting www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
Download Now