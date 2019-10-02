|
|
Donald L. Litmer
Noblesville - Donald L. Litmer, 96, Noblesville, passed away September 29, 2019. He was born November 6, 1922 in Covington, KY. He was married to Blanche (Tullis) Litmer on October 29, 1946.They were happily married for almost 70 years.
He is survived by three children, Barbara (Don) Lemen, Jim (Tonie) Litmer, and Tina (Jim) Seebeck; four grandchildren, a great granddaughter and great grandson.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 410 Pearl Street, Cicero, IN. His extended obituary can be found by visiting www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019