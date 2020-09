Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald L. Nicely



Greenfield - Donald L. Nicely, 82, passed away September 22, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield. A celebration of Donald's life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store