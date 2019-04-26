Services
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Short

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald L. Short Obituary
Donald L. Short

Noblesville - Donald L. Short, 76, lost his battle with cancer at home on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; sons, Donnie and Todd; and their families. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm Monday, April 29, 2019, at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. For more information, visit indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now