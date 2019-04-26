|
|
Donald L. Short
Noblesville - Donald L. Short, 76, lost his battle with cancer at home on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; sons, Donnie and Todd; and their families. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm Monday, April 29, 2019, at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. For more information, visit indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019