Donald L. "Don" Watson
Monrovia - Donald L. "Don" Watson
86, of Monrovia, passed away on October 20, 2019 at St Vincent Hospital in Plainfield. Don was born on July 29, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Russell Watson and Hildred (Gregson) Hollingsworth.
Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After service, he went on to complete his education, earning a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Indianapolis and aa Master's Degree from Butler University. He retired from Allison General Motors/ Rolls Royce in Indianapolis in Human Resources. In his spare time, Don enjoyed reading, traveling to Michigan, Alaska and the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. He also enjoyed planting and tending to his vegetable garden and was an avid St Louis Cardinals and Purdue fan.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife Nancy (Bowling) Watson; children Scott Watson, Laurie Bingham, Brian Watson; five grandchildren and his beloved dogs Terra, Milli and Wilson.
A celebration of Don's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 1pm at the First United Methodist Church, Mooresville, 900 Indianapolis Rd. Mooresville.
Memorial contributions may be directed in Don's memory to the First United Methodist Church of Mooresville 900 Indianapolis Rd. Mooresville, IN 46158 or to the Donald L. Watson Scholarship through the University of Indianapolis, 1400 Hanna Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46227, Attn: Dennis Judy.
Final arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Please visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019