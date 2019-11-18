|
Donald Lawless
Donald F. Lawless, 87, of Fishers, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers. He was born on April 15, 1932 to William and Clara (Beaufait) Lawless in Pontiac, Michigan.
Don was a proud graduate of Cathedral High School Class of 1950. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a metallurgical engineer for Allison Gas Turbines. Don was heavily involved in the Indianapolis hockey scene as a player & referee for the Indianapolis Warriors of the Midwest Amateur Hockey League, a coach & referee for Indianapolis Youth Hockey, and a statistician for the Indianapolis Racers. He was a member of the Northside Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of the American Legion, and a former member of Old Oakland Golf Club. Don was a member of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church and a past parishioner at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
He is survived by his children, Denise L. Lawless (Gary Plunkett), Kenneth F. (Michelle) Lawless, Michele A. (John) Weissert, Kathleen M. (Richard) Voyles; grandchildren, Kathryn Weissert, Julia Shaker, Caroline Voyles, Sarah Voyles, Meredith Voyles, and Anna Marie Voyles; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Patricia Baughman and Marge Wakefield.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Lawless in 2018; and 2 brothers, William G. Lawless and Robert Lawless.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road in Fishers, with visitation one hour prior to mass at the church. Rev. Patrick Click will officiate. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.
Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary has been entrusted with Don's care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral High School Scholarship Fund, c/o Cathedral Fund, 5225 East 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226; or at https://www.gocathedral.com/giving/cathedral-fund
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Optium Pallative Care and Allisonville Meadows for Don's care and support.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019