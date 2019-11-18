Services
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church
11441 Hague Road
Fishers, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church
11441 Hague Road
Fishers, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lawless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lawless


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Lawless Obituary
Donald Lawless

Donald F. Lawless, 87, of Fishers, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers. He was born on April 15, 1932 to William and Clara (Beaufait) Lawless in Pontiac, Michigan.

Don was a proud graduate of Cathedral High School Class of 1950. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a metallurgical engineer for Allison Gas Turbines. Don was heavily involved in the Indianapolis hockey scene as a player & referee for the Indianapolis Warriors of the Midwest Amateur Hockey League, a coach & referee for Indianapolis Youth Hockey, and a statistician for the Indianapolis Racers. He was a member of the Northside Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of the American Legion, and a former member of Old Oakland Golf Club. Don was a member of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church and a past parishioner at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

He is survived by his children, Denise L. Lawless (Gary Plunkett), Kenneth F. (Michelle) Lawless, Michele A. (John) Weissert, Kathleen M. (Richard) Voyles; grandchildren, Kathryn Weissert, Julia Shaker, Caroline Voyles, Sarah Voyles, Meredith Voyles, and Anna Marie Voyles; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Patricia Baughman and Marge Wakefield.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Lawless in 2018; and 2 brothers, William G. Lawless and Robert Lawless.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road in Fishers, with visitation one hour prior to mass at the church. Rev. Patrick Click will officiate. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.

Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary has been entrusted with Don's care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral High School Scholarship Fund, c/o Cathedral Fund, 5225 East 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226; or at https://www.gocathedral.com/giving/cathedral-fund

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Optium Pallative Care and Allisonville Meadows for Don's care and support.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -