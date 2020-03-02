|
|
Donald Lee Garvin
Greenwood, IN - Donald Lee Garvin 88 of Greenwood, IN passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, IN. He was born July 15, 1931 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Porter and Grace (Hendricks) Garvin. He married Barbara Ann (Swhear) Garvin on July 17, 1954 in Indianapolis, IN, she preceded him in death on October 16, 2006. He was a United State Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in Germany during his service time. He was a self-employed construction contractor and also later on a self-employed mechanic. After retirement, he mowed the greens and fairways at the Legends Golf Club in Franklin and Hickory Stick Golf Club in Greenwood. He enjoyed golfing and flower gardening. Survivors include his three sons Donald Bruce Garvin (Dianna) of Bargersville, IN, David Dwayne Garvin (Tammi) of Bargersville, IN, and Douglas Lee Garvin (Rebecca) of Whiteland, IN, eight grandchildren Kevin Garvin (Cari), Scott O'Brien (Brittani), Tom O'Brien, Annalisa Aliff (Charlie), Kayla Davenport (Alex), Claira Knapp (Colton), Mitchell Garvin (Charlotte) and Rachel Garvin, six great grandchildren Audrey, Spencer, Donni, Amariah, Seth and Landon. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and grandchildren Justin Garvin, Jared Garvin and Nicole Garvin. A service will be conducted on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10AM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4PM until 7PM at the mortuary. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood with military honors conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and the Franklin American Legion Post 205 Honor Guard. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020