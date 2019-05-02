Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hunter Road Bible Church
Graveside service
Following Services
Washington Park East
Indianapolis - Donald Lee Walls (86yrs) of Indianapolis, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 28th, 2019 at 12:22pm, while in the arms of his eldest daughter. Don's youngest daughter, along with other family members were at church, harnessing the all-important power of prayer, which released him from his suffering. Within a minute of his peaceful passing at the Franciscan Hospice House, the sun burst through the clouds. He was the only son of Vernie and Effie Walls and was preceded in death by his four sisters. Don graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1951, and during the Korean War, he served in the US Navy (1951-1955) on two different aircraft carriers. In 1958, he married "the love of (his) life" Isolde. After the wedding, they moved to Chicago, where Don attended The Institute of Engineering Technology, graduating in 1961, with a bachelor's degree in Engineering. Don founded Assurance Locking Systems, LLC.

Don was preceded in death by Isolde, his wife of 51 years. Survivors are his daughters Ingeborg (Inga) Crim and Birgit Keen, son in-law Tim Crim, grandson Joshua Walls, and granddaughter in-law Lola Walls.

Respects for Don can be paid at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East on Friday May 3rd between 4-8 pm. On the following day May 4th at 11 am, a funeral service will take place at the Hunter Road Bible Church, of which Don was a member, with Reverend William Scott officiating. Immediately thereafter, mourners may attend the graveside service and burial at Washington Park East, followed by a luncheon at Hunter Road Bible Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019
