Donald Lee "Foxx" Winters, Sr.
Indianapolis - Donald Lee "Foxx" Winters Sr., 67, passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019. On Friday, March 22, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel 2201 North Illinois Street Indianapolis, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019