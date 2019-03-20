Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lee "Foxx" Winters Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Lee "Foxx" Winters Sr. Obituary
Donald Lee "Foxx" Winters, Sr.

Indianapolis - Donald Lee "Foxx" Winters Sr., 67, passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019. On Friday, March 22, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel 2201 North Illinois Street Indianapolis, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now