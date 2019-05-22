|
|
Donald LeMasters
Greenwood - Donald W. LeMasters 85 of Greenwood, IN. died Monday, May 20, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 4PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. where the family will receive friends from 2PM Thursday till service time at the mortuary. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 22, 2019