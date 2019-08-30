Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
1939 - 2019
Donald Lesher Obituary
Donald Lesher

Greenwood - Donald Lesher, 79, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 28, 2019 in Greenwood, Indiana. Donald was born to the late Roy O. Lesher and Beverly Jean (Spivey) in Greenfield, Indiana.

Donald was an avid golfer, with no one course being special, the most important part was the group he played with. Donald loved to fish and travel with his wife, Karen, his favorite destination being Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Donald and Karen were season ticket holders for the Indiana Pacers. He enjoyed playing sports, fishing with his kids, and coaching youth leagues. Donald began working at Ford Motor Company in 1958, later retiring in March of 1997 as a health and safety representative.

Donald is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen Lesher. Four children: Brian Lesher, Michael Lesher, Michele Youngman, and Dana Mitchell. Four grandchildren: Danielle, Morgan, Amanda, and Allison. To his grandkids, he will always be known as Grandpa Peaches. He is also survived by three great grandchildren: Jordyn, David, and Silas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sandra Janes.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3rd from 4-8 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4th at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 30, 2019
