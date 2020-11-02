Donald "Don" Louis KramerGreenwood - Donald Louis Kramer "Don"Don, age 92, was born on July 31, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was the older of two sons born to George and Georgianna Kramer. After he graduated from Shortridge High School, he worked his way through Indiana University to earn his undergraduate degree. He spent 16 years working for Indianapolis Public Schools as a teacher, counselor and finally as guidance director at George Washington High School. He also earned his master's degree at Butler University.Don married his wife Mary E. Melick (Meme) on Dec. 23, 1965. In 1969 he left teaching and began his 22-year career at the Indiana Hospital Association as director of planning, and there he developed an expertise in hospital planning and federal regulations. He represented hospitals on the board of directors of the Indiana Federation of Older Hoosiers, the IN Coalition for Human Services, Community Services, Inc., and the Volunteer Action Center of the United Way. Don developed the Association's small and rural hospital program. He was able to combine his teaching experience with his interest in health care by serving on the faculty of the Indiana University Graduate Program in Health Care Administration. He retired from the Indiana Hospital Assoc. in Dec. 1990 as vice president.In his free time, Don loved to travel with Meme to faraway places. His favorite trips were to Australia and the national parks of Utah. One group of his closest friends — the Gourmets — fondly called him "The Captain" because he planned and led their trips to various parts of the U.S. Don also enjoyed painting at the Southside Art League, gardening, reading, and crosswords.Don will be missed by his wife Meme, his niece Gayle Kramer Zumpe, and other family members. His friends will miss his great sense of humor and his hearty laugh.A memorial service will be held at a later time due to COVID. In place of flowers, please consider a donation to the Southside Art League at 299 E. Broadway, Greenwood, IN 46142 in memory of Don. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre in Greenwood.