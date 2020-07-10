Donald N. Renfro



Donald N. Renfro, 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Don will always be remembered as a charismatic man that never met a stranger. He had a great love for jazz music, and loved the Jazz Kitchen where he met many great friends. WIth his great personality and the ability to make everyone comfortable, Don was a successful sales professional for which he won many awards. Don attended Washington High School and was an active member of the 50 Year Club.



Along with his love for camping, traveling, and motorcycle riding, there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with family. Born and raised in Indianapolis, the son of Oliver and Margaret Renfro, deceased, he is survived by his wife, Jean Renfro, daughters; Beth Ann Renfro, and Jane Risk (Greg); step-children Connie Weaver (Doug), Nick Rudman, Karen Newman (Marvin); grandchildren John Tyler Conant and Rachel Boyd; sisters Carol Chastain (Tom), and Norma Jessup (Gene).



Donald was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond Renfro, Harry Renfro, and sister Joyce Taylor.



A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date.









