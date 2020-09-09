1/1
Donald Niederhauser
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Niederhauser

Speedway - Donald N. Niederhauser, 76, passed away September 3, 2020. He was a Consultant for CMX and then worked at Best Buy. Donald was a member of the Indianapolis Stamp Club and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church where he was a former Deacon. He was also a graduate of IUPUI and Speedway High School in 1962. Surviving are his wife, Lana Niederhauser; son, Kyle D. (Maranda Hilerbrand) Niederhauser; grandchildren, Riley and Lucy Niederhauser; brother, Brian (Donna) Niederhauser; nieces, Gayle Ketchem, Tamara Perez, Crystal Stephens, Cindy Gwin, Megan Simpson and Beth Mummert; nephews, Jay Niederhauser, Jason Stephens, Dale Plummer and Bill Earlywine; brother-in-laws, Danny and Rick Stephens. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday September 11, 2020 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church with visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. before the Service. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
01:00 PM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 7, 2020
Forever in our hearts
Pam Norris
Friend
September 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends that Don's life touched. Lana, I pray the Lord send peace and love to your heart as you go through the grieving process. The memories you have to look back on will forever be with you. You had so many wonderful years together, and will live forever in heaven one day together again.
Pam Norris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved