Donald Niederhauser
Speedway - Donald N. Niederhauser, 76, passed away September 3, 2020. He was a Consultant for CMX and then worked at Best Buy. Donald was a member of the Indianapolis Stamp Club and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church where he was a former Deacon. He was also a graduate of IUPUI and Speedway High School in 1962. Surviving are his wife, Lana Niederhauser; son, Kyle D. (Maranda Hilerbrand) Niederhauser; grandchildren, Riley and Lucy Niederhauser; brother, Brian (Donna) Niederhauser; nieces, Gayle Ketchem, Tamara Perez, Crystal Stephens, Cindy Gwin, Megan Simpson and Beth Mummert; nephews, Jay Niederhauser, Jason Stephens, Dale Plummer and Bill Earlywine; brother-in-laws, Danny and Rick Stephens. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday September 11, 2020 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church with visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. before the Service. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.