Donald R. Stillerman
Indianapolis -
passed away on December 10, 2019, at the age of 88. He was the son of Louis and Ida Stillerman. Don was a member of A.Z.A. #520 and Congregation Beth-El Zedeck. He served during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army. Don co-owned and operated the family business of Stillerman Electric. He left the business in the 1970's and worked in sales, winning sales contests and rewarded with exotic vacation trips.
Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet; his four children: sons, Ivan (Robert Knoll), Alan (Lynn Danzig) and Dan Stillerman and daughter, Lori (Garrett) Smith; sister, Paula Falender and grandchildren Jenna and Matthew Smith, and Jordan Stillerman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary. Burial will follow in Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery.
