Donald Ray Moore



Donald Ray Moore, age 91 of New Whiteland, Indiana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 13, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family.



He was born on Oct. 18, 1929 to Harry and Muriel (Wise) Moore. He was the youngest of 11 children. He married Wanda Gibbons on December 4, 1952 at First Christian Church in Harrisburg, IL. She lovingly survives.



He was employed by the railroad in communications for 42 years, retiring from Conrail in 1991. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, collecting railroad memorabilia and spending time with his large family. He was an active member of the Christian Church for over 65 years, and was a member of Greenwood Christian Church.



He is survived by son, Donald Jr. (Lynn) ; daughter, Catherine Hall; grandchildren, John Moore (Jessica), Alison Moore Howell (Nathan), Scott Hall, Gabe Hall (Melissa), Austin Hall (Sarah), Will Hall, Ian Brown (Laura), Eric Brown, Sarah Brown (James) Heather Brown Hoblitzell (Andrew), thirteen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews and their families.



He was preceded in death by brothers; Harry, Leonard, Hayward, Glenn, Robert and Jerry, and sisters; Marie DiGirolamo, Doris Fisher, Lola Greer and Janet Marlowe. He is also preceded in death by his grandson, Ben Moore.



He lived his whole life as a servant to God, and he exemplified that to co-workers, family and friends. The family wishes to thank Main Street Hospice for their help, caring and concern, which allowed him to remain in his home.



Services will be conducted at 1:00PM Wednesday, November 18,2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Greenwood, Indiana with Pastor Perry Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.



For those choosing to make a memorial contribution, the family has suggested those be offered to Main Street Hospice.









