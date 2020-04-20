Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray "Donnie" Mullins


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray "Donnie" Mullins Obituary
Donald Ray "Donnie" Mullins

Bargersville - Donnie Mullins, 83, of Bargersville, IN, passed away on April 18, 2020 at Eskenazi Hospital. Donald was born July 8, 1936 in Seco, Kentucky to the late Joseph and Minnie Caroline (Waddell) Mullins. Donnie worked as a shipping clerk for Indiana Gear Works for many years. A faithful Christian, Donnie attended Charity Tabernacle as his health allowed and always remained faithful to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In his younger years, he enjoyed staying active playing football and basketball. Donnie enjoyed spending time with his family and loved reading his Bible. He was a wonderful loving father and never failed to express his love for his family. He will be deeply missed.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Timothy Mullins, brothers Daniel, Floyd, and Paul Mullins, sisters, Eva, Ruth, Thelma, Beaulah, and Juanita.He is survived by his daughters Tonda Capps-Trent, (Jeff), Tresa Basey, brother Tom Mullins, 4 grandchildren Brittany Capps, Conner Mullins, Zachary Keesling, Layla Basey and several nieces, nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on funeral gatherings, services will be private. Donnie will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorial contributions: to the Eskenazi Foundation: Susan Eskenazi Center for Aging Brain Care, 720 Eskenazi Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46202. Final arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now