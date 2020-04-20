|
Donald Ray "Donnie" Mullins
Bargersville - Donnie Mullins, 83, of Bargersville, IN, passed away on April 18, 2020 at Eskenazi Hospital. Donald was born July 8, 1936 in Seco, Kentucky to the late Joseph and Minnie Caroline (Waddell) Mullins. Donnie worked as a shipping clerk for Indiana Gear Works for many years. A faithful Christian, Donnie attended Charity Tabernacle as his health allowed and always remained faithful to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In his younger years, he enjoyed staying active playing football and basketball. Donnie enjoyed spending time with his family and loved reading his Bible. He was a wonderful loving father and never failed to express his love for his family. He will be deeply missed.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Timothy Mullins, brothers Daniel, Floyd, and Paul Mullins, sisters, Eva, Ruth, Thelma, Beaulah, and Juanita.He is survived by his daughters Tonda Capps-Trent, (Jeff), Tresa Basey, brother Tom Mullins, 4 grandchildren Brittany Capps, Conner Mullins, Zachary Keesling, Layla Basey and several nieces, nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on funeral gatherings, services will be private. Donnie will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorial contributions: to the Eskenazi Foundation: Susan Eskenazi Center for Aging Brain Care, 720 Eskenazi Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46202. Final arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020