Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel
9606 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel
9606 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Newcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray Newcomb


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray Newcomb Obituary
Donald Ray Newcomb

Indianapolis - 76, passed away November 17, 2019. He was born January 2, 1943, in Crab Orchard, KY, to the late Robert and Stella Mae Newcomb. Don was a graduate of Crab Orchard High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and was employed with Ford Motor Co. for over 38 years. Don received the distinguished award of Kentucky Colonel, and was a member of the U.A.W. Local #1111 where he was served as Chairman, District Committeeman, Vice President and International Benefit Representative for U.A.W. Retirees. He was a member of Prospect Masonic Lodge #714, Murat Shrine Scottish Rite, the American Legion and Moose Lodge #17.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Monday at 2:00 p.m.

Don is survived by his daughters, Julie Newcomb Pennington (Doug), Mindy Davis and Kristal Moe (Jeff); fiancée, Joan Niewald and family; six grandchildren, Cindy Ishu (Al), Michael Pennington, Andrew Pennington, Patience Williams, Heather Williams and Savannuh Bray and one on the way; three sisters; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Newcomb; son, Donny Ray Newcomb II; five sisters; and four brothers. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -