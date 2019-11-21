|
|
Donald Ray Newcomb
Indianapolis - 76, passed away November 17, 2019. He was born January 2, 1943, in Crab Orchard, KY, to the late Robert and Stella Mae Newcomb. Don was a graduate of Crab Orchard High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and was employed with Ford Motor Co. for over 38 years. Don received the distinguished award of Kentucky Colonel, and was a member of the U.A.W. Local #1111 where he was served as Chairman, District Committeeman, Vice President and International Benefit Representative for U.A.W. Retirees. He was a member of Prospect Masonic Lodge #714, Murat Shrine Scottish Rite, the American Legion and Moose Lodge #17.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Monday at 2:00 p.m.
Don is survived by his daughters, Julie Newcomb Pennington (Doug), Mindy Davis and Kristal Moe (Jeff); fiancée, Joan Niewald and family; six grandchildren, Cindy Ishu (Al), Michael Pennington, Andrew Pennington, Patience Williams, Heather Williams and Savannuh Bray and one on the way; three sisters; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Newcomb; son, Donny Ray Newcomb II; five sisters; and four brothers. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019