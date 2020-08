Donald Roderick QuassIndianapolis - Donald Roderick Quass83 of Indianapolis, was ushered into the presence of the Lord, August 26, 2020. The funeral service will he held at 1 p.m. Monday, at Eagle Creek Grace Bible Church 7001 W. 46th Street Indianapolis. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. The complete obituary may be seen at www.conklefuneralhome.com