Donald Sailer
Zionsville - Don Sailer, 76, of Zionsville, Indiana, entered the Kingdom of God on August 29, 2020. Born in Hampton, Iowa to Ernest and Esther (Plagge) Sailer, he grew up with his brother Ron working on the family farm. With his curious mind and a keen interest in figuring out how things work, he pursued a degree in chemical engineering at Iowa State University. While there, he met his wife Mary, with whom he shared 52 blessed years. Upon graduating, they moved to Chicago but ultimately raised their three boys in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where Don enjoyed a 35-year career with Central Soya as a chemical engineer. He authored a protein processing patent early in his career which is still in use today. Don's self-pronounced passions were people and golf. Whether you knew him well or were an innocent bystander, Don always had a clever pun on hand, and he heard thousands of laughs - and groans - during his lifetime. Throughout his years, he enjoyed the many sounds of his life: the hum of a tractor, his mitt catching a ball at first, the hardwood floors of the basketball court, a birdie putt, the splash of a bass at Pretty Lake, and the laughter of his family, which included the gift of seven beautiful and talented grandchildren. Left to cherish Don's memory are his wife Mary; son Dr. Phillip (Amy) Sailer of Carmel, Indiana; son Jonathan (Regina) Sailer of Columbia, South Carolina; son Daniel (Carrie) Sailer of Zionsville, Indiana; and seven grandchildren: Ella, Ava, Lauren, Jack, Olivia, George, and Sam. A private ceremony is planned for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Indiana Children's Wish Fund, 6081 E. 82nd St., Ste. 120, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or via www.indywish.org
(contributions are tax-deductible).
