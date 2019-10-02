Services
Hendryx Mortuaries Inc
11636 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-894-7421
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Hendryx Mortuaries Inc
11636 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Donald Schwier Obituary
Donald Schwier

New Palestine - The Lord in his wisdom and in his time took home to glory, Donald E. Schwier 96, who died in the faith peacefully on the evening of Monday, September 30,2019. He was born Jan 15,1923. Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Mae Schwier. A funeral service for Donald will be held on Sunday October 6,2019 at 4P.M. Friends may call from 1:30 P.M. until the time of service on Sunday, at Zion Lutheran Church. Memorials requested to the Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to Donald's family at www.hendryxmortuaries.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
