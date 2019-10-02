|
|
Donald Schwier
New Palestine - The Lord in his wisdom and in his time took home to glory, Donald E. Schwier 96, who died in the faith peacefully on the evening of Monday, September 30,2019. He was born Jan 15,1923. Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Mae Schwier. A funeral service for Donald will be held on Sunday October 6,2019 at 4P.M. Friends may call from 1:30 P.M. until the time of service on Sunday, at Zion Lutheran Church. Memorials requested to the Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to Donald's family at www.hendryxmortuaries.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019