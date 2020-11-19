Donald Stephen Toms



DONALD STEPHEN TOMS, 74, passed peacefully at his home in Callahan, Florida on November 4, 2020. He was born in Reading, Ohio. Don, an Army Veteran, was a member of College Park Church and a retiree of Allison Transmission, Indianapolis, IN. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 24 years, his sister Nancy Mink, his daughter Mindy Norris and his grandchildren, Matthew Lucente, Dylan Lucente, Justin Lucente and Colton Norris. Memorial services will be private. Donations can be made to Leukemia Foundation, marked for "Research Only".









