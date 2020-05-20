Donald T. Davis
Donald T. Davis

Donald Thomas Davis, 86, of Indianapolis, passed away May 17, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana the son of the late Winfield and Zola (Empson) Davis. He was a US Army Veteran and retired from Ford Motor Company after 41 years. He was also a licensed Private Pilot for many years and enjoyed flying, golfing, riding his Harley motorcycle, spending time at Lake Wawasee in the summer with his family, having family Christmas dinner at his home and watching sports on his big screen TV with his family. He especially loved watching the Colts, Pacers, Cubs and IU basketball. He was preceded in death by his wife Pat; brother's David, Bud and Lawrence

Don is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Davis Anderson (Eric), Terri Browning (Mike), Donna Horrall (Scott), and Linda Davis; 7 grandchildren, Justin, Amanda, Jason, Alicia, Scottie, Kendra and Grace and 10 great-grandchildren; his brother, Chris Davis and sister Fern Webb.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Little & Son Funeral Home in Beech Grove, Indiana. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the American Cancer Society or Franciscan COVID-19 Preparedness & Response Fund. http://franciscanhealthfoundation.org/COVID-19






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Funeral service
Little & Sons Funeral Home
