Donald Terry Ambrose I
Indianapolis - age 72, passed away July 29, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1946 in Indianapolis to the late Donald Alva and Mary (Hook) Ambrose. He graduated from Arsenal Technical High School.
Don was a member of The Bridge church in Indianapolis. He enjoyed watching auto racing and he was also a fan of the Indianapolis Colts. He will be greatly missed.
Don is survived by his wife, Barbara Ambrose; sons, Donald Terry (Charissa) Ambrose II and Sean Ambrose; sister, Mary Jo Heath; and grandchildren, Ariann Schrock and Donald Terry Ambrose III. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Dale Heffernan.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 North Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219. A funeral service will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM also at the mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 3, 2019