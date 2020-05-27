Donald W. Baker
1933 - 2020
Donald W. Baker

Greenwood - Donald W. Baker, 87, died May 24, 2020, at Universitiy Heights rehabilitation hospital. He was born March 17, 1933 in Indianapolis Indiana, the son of Harold and Charlotte Baker. He graduated from Decatur Central high school. Following graduation he joined the United States Navy. He married his sweetheart, Dolores M Baker. They celebrated 49 years of marriage. As a Proud member of the Scottish Rite Chorus group he celebrated his 50th year. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, his sister, his son and his daughter. Survivors include his loving wife Dolores, and his grandchildren, Dawn, Mary, Keith and Doug. He was blessed with many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held May 30, 2020 at the Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Greenwood Chapel from 11-1PM. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, with graveside services to follow with military honors service.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
MAY
30
Service
Greenwood Cemetery
MAY
30
Service
01:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
