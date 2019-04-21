|
|
Donald W. Vossburg
Noblesville - Donald W. Vossburg, 70 of Noblesville, IN passed away on April 15, 2019 at Wellbrooke Assisted Living in Westfield, IN. Don was born June 1, 1948 to Joseph and Dorothy Vossburg in New Kensington, PA. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Vossburg and his older sister, Sandra Lee Theodore.
Don and his partner for over 35 years, Doug Hamilton, lived in Indianapolis for 12 years, before relocating to Buffalo Grove, IL for 21 years and returned to the Indianapolis area when they moved to Noblesville in 2016 to be Back Home Again in Indiana and enjoy "the retired life" on Morse Lake.
Don earned an associate degree from the Community College of Allegheny County's Boyce Campus in 1972; a bachelor's degree in accounting from Penn State University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, in 1973; and an MBA in business management from Central Michigan University in 1976. He was retired and worked as an executive for several professional and small-business lobbying organizations throughout his career. Don served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in May,1972.
Don was an avid supporter of the arts including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the American Pianists Association and the American Theatre Organ Society.
Don is survived by his mother, Dorothy Vossburg and his sisters Bette Jo Beebe of Honolulu, HI; and Janet Vossburg of Bradenton, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for a living memorial made in Don's honor to the Villas on Morse Lake Memorial Garden Fund. Contributions should be mailed to Meridian Management Corporation, PO Box 44127, Indianapolis, IN 46244.
Visitation will be held Monday from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held there on Tuesday at 3pm with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be shared at
www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019