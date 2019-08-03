Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Williams


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Williams Obituary
Donald Williams

New Palestine - 88, surrounded by his family, went to be with his Lord, August 1, 2019. He was born July 7, 1931, in Richmond, IN, to the late Perry and Ruby Williams. Donald is survived by his two sons, Robert S. Williams (Loretta) of Indianapolis and Neal E. Williams (Carla) of Westfield; six grandchildren, Beth Ann Williams, Sarah Williams, Mary Williams, Laura Hannah (Steve), Rachael Williams and Hannah Williams; and three great-grandchildren, Gabby, McKenzie and Eleanor Hannah. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Eleanor; and his brother, Denzil.

Donald retired from Ford Motor Company in 1988 and was an active member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan; however, he stated that the only thing he wanted written in his obituary was his relationship with his Savior and his family. He stated, "in the end, these are the only two things that matter". His entire family loved him!

The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation for the excellent care provided by the staff of Woodland Terrace and ANEW Healthcare. Your expressions of love and superior care helped us through this journey.

Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd., Fishers, IN 46038.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler Mission (an Indianapolis homeless shelter). www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now