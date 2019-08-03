|
Donald Williams
New Palestine - 88, surrounded by his family, went to be with his Lord, August 1, 2019. He was born July 7, 1931, in Richmond, IN, to the late Perry and Ruby Williams. Donald is survived by his two sons, Robert S. Williams (Loretta) of Indianapolis and Neal E. Williams (Carla) of Westfield; six grandchildren, Beth Ann Williams, Sarah Williams, Mary Williams, Laura Hannah (Steve), Rachael Williams and Hannah Williams; and three great-grandchildren, Gabby, McKenzie and Eleanor Hannah. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Eleanor; and his brother, Denzil.
Donald retired from Ford Motor Company in 1988 and was an active member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan; however, he stated that the only thing he wanted written in his obituary was his relationship with his Savior and his family. He stated, "in the end, these are the only two things that matter". His entire family loved him!
The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation for the excellent care provided by the staff of Woodland Terrace and ANEW Healthcare. Your expressions of love and superior care helped us through this journey.
Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd., Fishers, IN 46038.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler Mission (an Indianapolis homeless shelter). www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 3, 2019