Services
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster
2310 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 637-4308
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calvary Apostolic Church
16400 Cumberland Road
Noblesville, IN
Service
Following Services
Calvary Apostolic Church
16400 Cumberland Road
Noblesville, IN
Donald Winters


1935 - 2019
Donald Winters Obituary
Donald Winters

Indianapolis - Donald Lee Winters, 83, passed away at Community Hospital North, June 5, 2019 with his children and grandchildren by his side. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 24, 1935 to Macy and Ethel Winters. He was proceeded in death by his wife Judith Ann of 61 years. Donald leaves behind his five children Susan (James) Phillips, Rev. Donald (Sylvia) Winters, Elizabeth (Rev. Chris) Pero, Monte (Elisha) Winters, and Judi (Rev. Tony) Oliver; ten grandchildren, Justin, Jessica (Josh) Jordan, Emily, Donovan, Cameron, Braeden, Alyssa, Preston and Evelyn. Two sisters, Maryetta Coffey and Faith Day. His family wishes to thank Dr. Charles Cornett, Gail Swartz, Kim McKinney, Jolene Howard, Tashika Jones and Shea Colley for all their extraordinary care and support. Don's wish was that family and friends celebrate his life rather than mourn his passing. "He has stepped through the gates of time into a glorious eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ" "Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound and the dead shall be raised in corruptible, and we shall be changed…" Oh death, where is thy sting? Oh grave, where is our victory? 1 Corinthians 15:51-55. Visitation will be held Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with service immediately following at Calvary Apostolic Church, 16400 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, IN 46060. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 3:00pm officiated by Rev. Robert Cavaness and Rev. Mark S. McKinney. Arrangements handled by Bell Mortuary and Crematory, Royster-Askin-Sandrock Chapel, 2310 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Online condolences may be made at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019
