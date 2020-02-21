|
|
Donald Zink
Brownsburg - Donald M. Zink
85, Brownsburg, passed away February 20, 2020. He was tool and die maker, retiring from GM Truck & Bus after 38 years. He served in the US Army from 1957-59. Don and his wife Gloria owned and operated Mom and Pop Lawn Service for many years in the Brownsburg area. Don was preceded in death by a sister Betty Bailey. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Gloria D. Zink; daughter Pamela Zink; brother Larry D. (Nancy) Zink; grandson Christopher Dollar and great grandson Caleb Dollar; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm Monday Feb. 24 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lebanon. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020