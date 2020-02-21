Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
1934 - 2020
Brownsburg - Donald M. Zink

85, Brownsburg, passed away February 20, 2020. He was tool and die maker, retiring from GM Truck & Bus after 38 years. He served in the US Army from 1957-59. Don and his wife Gloria owned and operated Mom and Pop Lawn Service for many years in the Brownsburg area. Don was preceded in death by a sister Betty Bailey. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Gloria D. Zink; daughter Pamela Zink; brother Larry D. (Nancy) Zink; grandson Christopher Dollar and great grandson Caleb Dollar; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm Monday Feb. 24 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lebanon. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
