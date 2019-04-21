|
|
Doni Beals
- - My heart, my soul and my wife of 52 years, Doni Beals, departed on April 15, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center to prepare our eternal residence and to reunite with family and friends.
I know she will be continuing with her favorite hobbies of reading and quilting while patiently waiting for our reuniting. She is the loving and caring mother of Kevin and Kyle Beals and grandmother to 3 grandchildren and 4 great -grandchildren.
All who knew her recognized how special she was and how she was always there when needed.
Arrangements entrusted by All County Funeral Home & Crematory in Lake Worth, FL.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019