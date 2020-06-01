Donna Almon
Indianapolis - Donna (Champer) Almon, 84, of Indianapolis, passed away at home peacefully, Saturday, May 30th, 2020. She was born October 26th, 1935 in Indianapolis to her parents, Leslie and Ernestine (Jennings) Champer. She married Kenneth Almon on November 30th, 1957. She was a lifetime resident of Indianapolis.
Donna is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, Kenneth Almon of Indianapolis; two children: John Almon and Joe (Lisa) Almon; and two granddaughters: Jessica Almon and Allison Almon. Donna is preceded in death by both of her parents.
Donna was a 1953 graduate of Decatur Central High School and attended the IU extension. She has been a 4-H club leader, a volunteer coordinator for the WFYI channel 20 and chairman of the 1981 channel 20 on-air auction. Donna worked as an administrative assistant for the Indiana Legislative Services Agency for over 20 years. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking. She loved reading, music, antiques, Cape Cod and cats. Her special talent was being an excellent mother. Donna was a member of Valley Mills Friends Meeting and several glass and early lighting clubs.
There will be a private visitation at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. Wanda Baker will officiate a private graveside service to follow and be held at West Newton Cemetery in West Newton where Donna will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to: Heifer International, 1 World Ave, Little Rock, AR 72202. The George Goodwin Center, 3935 W Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221. FACE Low Cost Animal Clinic, 1505 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201.
The family of Donna would like to thank the staff of Intrepid Hospice and Carolyn Earls for her compassionate care and love.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.