Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Indianapolis - Donna C. Liford, 91, of Indianapolis passed away April 5, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm in Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:30 am, also in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. To read the entire obituary and leave the family online condolences, please visit: www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 9, 2019
