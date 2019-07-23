|
Donna C. Wolfe
Morristown - Donna C. Wolfe, 77, of Morristown, IN, passed away at Ashford Place, Shelbyville, IN on July 20, 2019 at 3:10 pm. She was born November 26, 1941 in Lock Haven in Clinton County, PA to the late Claire and Sarah (Shaffer) Croak. She married Raymond Wolfe in 1963. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2018. She remarried Marilyn LaRue on September 7, 2011.
Survivors include her wife Marilyn, Morristown, IN, a daughter Jamie Eugenia Reilley, son-in-law James, and grandson James Reilley III all of Alloway, NJ, a sister Sandra (Paul) Herman of Myrtle Beach, SC.
She was also preceded in death by brothers Ted, Eugene, and David.
Donna was a 1960 graduate of Lock Haven High School, PA. She worked as a nurse at Williamsport Hospital in Williamsport, PA. After a move to Indiana, she was employed for 22 years by the Internal Revenue Service in Indianapolis, IN retiring in 2010.
She attended Lutheran churches (Missouri Synod) throughout her life.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Jeff Gramza officiating; where the family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Burial will follow at Swamp College Cemetery, Celina, OH.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shelby Senior Center Services - The Horizon Center, 1504 S. Harrison Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176, phone
317-398-0127.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019