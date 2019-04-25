|
Donna Dean (Fields) Warriner
Indianapolis - Donna Dean (Fields) Warriner passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. Donna was born on August 9, 1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Elizabeth and George Fields.
Donna graduated from Washington High School in 1946 and immediately went into the work force exhibiting her leadership abilities in all opportunities in which she embraced These opportunities led her to her long time career with the law firm of Kightlinger and Gray where she retired in 1996. Donna did free lance modeling in her younger years and her modeling continued as one of the most incredible wives, mothers and grandmothers on this earth and this will live within us forever.
Donna married her teenage sweetheart, Eugene Warriner and they were blessed with seventy-two years of marriage before she passed.
Eugene and Donna's greatest hobby was buying, grooming and showing Arabian horses for over 40 years. Donna's greatest joy was her family. Donna loved and adored her family more than anything on earth and she was there for them …. Always. Donna also loved her animals and was very involved with "The Home for Friendless Animals" as well as the "Indianapolis Humane Society". Donna was also very involved with the Family Business and took pride in helping grow this business. Donna always found the good in everyone and everything.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth Fields, Her brother Wayne Fields, and her sister, Wendy Jackson. Donna is survived by her husband Eugene E. Warriner, son Randy Warriner (Delaine Warriner), daughter Jeri Warriner, Grandaughters, Hallie and Carley Warriner and great-grandson, Carson Warriner.
Celebration of Life to be held - Sunday, April 28, 4:00-8:00 pm - Painted Hills Clubhouse / 4364 Rembrandt Drive / Martinsville, Indiana 46151.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019