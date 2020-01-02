Services
Brownsburg - Donna Elaine (Vernon) Brumett, age 74 of Brownsburg, Indiana, beloved wife, sister and aunt passed away January 1, 2020 in Brownsburg. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Donna was born November 2, 1945 in Indianapolis Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie David Brumett, and parents, Vergil N. Vernon and Dimple (Dunahoo) Matheny. She is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Baird, Susie Archibald and brothers, George Vernon, Jerry Vernon and Kelly Matheny all of Indianapolis. She is also survived by an uncle, aunt, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. Mrs. Brumett worked for AT&T and the American Legion. Visitation will be 11am-1pm Saturday January 4, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway, Indiana until the time of the Service at 1pm. Burial will follow at Floral Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
