Services
St Elizabeth Seton Parish
10655 Haverstick Rd
Carmel, IN 46033
(317) 846-3850
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
10600 Haverstick Road
Carmel, IN
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
10600 Haverstick Road
Carmel, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
10600 Haverstick Road
Carmel, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Schelonka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Schelonka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Schelonka Obituary
Donna J. Schelonka

Carmel - Donna J. Schelonka, 74 of Carmel, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Donna was born on a farm in Pomme de Terre Township, MN to the late George and Clara Moerke. She was a graduate of the University of Indianapolis School of Nursing at the age of 48.

Donna was a registered nurse. She worked at Wishard Hospital for 22 years. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, Carmel. Wherever she lived, she was involved in ministry work at her church. She was a member and president of the K of C Ladies Auxiliary, Brooklyn Center, MN and the St. Augustine Guild where she volunteered leading the "store" and silent auctions.

Donna loved to travel; she and Tony traveled the world together. She also enjoyed making wine, cooking and baking. She was known for the gingerbread houses she made for the holidays that were distributed throughout the city. Donna enjoyed playing all sorts of games, but especially her daily cryptoquip and crossword.

Above all, Donna loved her family. Being the only female in a male dominated home, she loved showing her finesse in being the in-charge person! She loved being the special grandmother.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Tuesday, January 7 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 10600 Haverstick Road, Carmel, IN 46033, where family and friends are invited to visit from 4:00-7:00 pm Monday, January 6. A vigil service will be held following the visitation at 7:00 pm Monday where stories will be shared.

Donna is survived by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Schelonka; sons, Gregory, Stephen (Marie) and Thomas; grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Graham and Cooper; siblings, William (Jan) Moerke, Bev (Lance) Daby and Gary (Sherry) Moerke. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Amanda (Thomas) Schelonka.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Elizabeth Seton Educational Endowment Fund 10600 Haverstick Road Carmel, IN 46033 or National Jewish Health 155 N. Pfingsten Road Suite 109 Deerfield, IL 60015. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -