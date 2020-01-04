|
Donna J. Schelonka
Carmel - Donna J. Schelonka, 74 of Carmel, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Donna was born on a farm in Pomme de Terre Township, MN to the late George and Clara Moerke. She was a graduate of the University of Indianapolis School of Nursing at the age of 48.
Donna was a registered nurse. She worked at Wishard Hospital for 22 years. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, Carmel. Wherever she lived, she was involved in ministry work at her church. She was a member and president of the K of C Ladies Auxiliary, Brooklyn Center, MN and the St. Augustine Guild where she volunteered leading the "store" and silent auctions.
Donna loved to travel; she and Tony traveled the world together. She also enjoyed making wine, cooking and baking. She was known for the gingerbread houses she made for the holidays that were distributed throughout the city. Donna enjoyed playing all sorts of games, but especially her daily cryptoquip and crossword.
Above all, Donna loved her family. Being the only female in a male dominated home, she loved showing her finesse in being the in-charge person! She loved being the special grandmother.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Tuesday, January 7 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 10600 Haverstick Road, Carmel, IN 46033, where family and friends are invited to visit from 4:00-7:00 pm Monday, January 6. A vigil service will be held following the visitation at 7:00 pm Monday where stories will be shared.
Donna is survived by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Schelonka; sons, Gregory, Stephen (Marie) and Thomas; grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Graham and Cooper; siblings, William (Jan) Moerke, Bev (Lance) Daby and Gary (Sherry) Moerke. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Amanda (Thomas) Schelonka.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Elizabeth Seton Educational Endowment Fund 10600 Haverstick Road Carmel, IN 46033 or National Jewish Health 155 N. Pfingsten Road Suite 109 Deerfield, IL 60015. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020