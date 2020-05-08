Donna Jean Bollero
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Jean Bollero

Fishers - 87, passed away May 6, 2020. She was born April 1, 1933 in Blue Island, IL, to the late William and Mildred Mailhiot. Donna was a graduate of Academy of Our Lady High School, Chicago, IL. She married Joseph Bollero, and was a devoted wife and mother. Donna was a member of Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, where she was active in the Shawl Ministry.

Donna loved knitting, crocheting and was a huge Colts fan. She loved spending time with her family, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, with visitation one hour prior.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Joseph Bollero; children, Cheryl VanderVelde (Kenneth), Karen Dykhuisen (Peter) and Joseph Bollero, Jr.; grandchildren, Kristen VanderVelde (Richard Walther), Michael VanderVelde (Amanda) and Christopher Dykhuisen; great-grandchildren, Mila and Luca VanderVelde; brothers, William Mailhiot, Jr. (Joy), Eugene Mailhiot (Betty) and Terrell Mailhiot; and many nieces and nephews. A son, Terrell Bollero, preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Holy Spirit at Geist Shawl Ministry. Services will be live streamed; for the link please visit www.shirleybrothers.com. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved