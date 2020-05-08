Donna Jean Bollero
Fishers - 87, passed away May 6, 2020. She was born April 1, 1933 in Blue Island, IL, to the late William and Mildred Mailhiot. Donna was a graduate of Academy of Our Lady High School, Chicago, IL. She married Joseph Bollero, and was a devoted wife and mother. Donna was a member of Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, where she was active in the Shawl Ministry.
Donna loved knitting, crocheting and was a huge Colts fan. She loved spending time with her family, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, with visitation one hour prior.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Joseph Bollero; children, Cheryl VanderVelde (Kenneth), Karen Dykhuisen (Peter) and Joseph Bollero, Jr.; grandchildren, Kristen VanderVelde (Richard Walther), Michael VanderVelde (Amanda) and Christopher Dykhuisen; great-grandchildren, Mila and Luca VanderVelde; brothers, William Mailhiot, Jr. (Joy), Eugene Mailhiot (Betty) and Terrell Mailhiot; and many nieces and nephews. A son, Terrell Bollero, preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Holy Spirit at Geist Shawl Ministry. Services will be live streamed; for the link please visit www.shirleybrothers.com. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.