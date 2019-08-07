Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Gaither
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jeannine Gaither


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jeannine Gaither Obituary
Donna Jeannine Gaither

Indianapolis - Donna Jeannine Cattin Gaither, 87, Indianapolis, passed away August 3rd, 2019. She was born October 6, 1931, to the late Claude and Bessie Newton Cattin. She married the late George William Gaither on April 7, 1951, and together they had 9 children. Those surviving children include: William (Lori), Cheryl (Rob), Thomas (Sarah), Michael (Brenda), Donald (Kim), and John (LeeAnn). Donna is also survived by a sister, Kay Martin; two stepbrothers, Terry (Judith) and Gary (Jan) Cattin, 22 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Steven (Jane); daughters, Susan (Cade) Verner and Judith Ann Gaither; granddaughter, Morgan Lee Gaither.

Donna was a 1949 graduate of Greenwood High School where she played in the band. Donna provided a lifetime of memories and love to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Roch Parish and a former member of Holy Name Parish.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019, 10 a.m. in St. Roch Catholic Church. Visitation will be Sunday August 11, 2019, 2 - 6 p.m., the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, where morning prayers will be said on Monday at 9:30am prior to Mass. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at ORileyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Download Now