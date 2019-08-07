|
Donna Jeannine Gaither
Indianapolis - Donna Jeannine Cattin Gaither, 87, Indianapolis, passed away August 3rd, 2019. She was born October 6, 1931, to the late Claude and Bessie Newton Cattin. She married the late George William Gaither on April 7, 1951, and together they had 9 children. Those surviving children include: William (Lori), Cheryl (Rob), Thomas (Sarah), Michael (Brenda), Donald (Kim), and John (LeeAnn). Donna is also survived by a sister, Kay Martin; two stepbrothers, Terry (Judith) and Gary (Jan) Cattin, 22 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Steven (Jane); daughters, Susan (Cade) Verner and Judith Ann Gaither; granddaughter, Morgan Lee Gaither.
Donna was a 1949 graduate of Greenwood High School where she played in the band. Donna provided a lifetime of memories and love to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Roch Parish and a former member of Holy Name Parish.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019, 10 a.m. in St. Roch Catholic Church. Visitation will be Sunday August 11, 2019, 2 - 6 p.m., the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, where morning prayers will be said on Monday at 9:30am prior to Mass. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at ORileyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 7, 2019