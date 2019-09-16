|
Donna K. Stocker
Indianapolis - Donna K. Stocker, 85, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born on September 13, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Joseph and Thelma (Harvey) Stocker. Donna was a graduate of Emmerich Manual High School, class of 1952. After graduating she worked for the State of Indiana for over 45 years in various divisions prior to retirement. A constant life of the party, Donna enjoyed weekend trips to the river as well as attending the Kentucky Derby and Indianapolis 500 with family and friends. Donna was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #88 Garfield Park, the Democratic Party and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, where she was a lifetime member of each for 67 years. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, getting together for bingo nights, and traveling around the United States, most commonly to her favorite place on earth and second home, Sanibel, Fl. Donna was a Christ-driven woman, attending various services, fundraisers, festivals and auctions for the church. Survivors include her godchildren, Paul Pittman (Marci), Maria Pittman-Hughes (Stan), Daniel Pittman (Heather Schoolcraft) and Christina Pittman (Ted Wagner); great-godchildren, Nicholas Pittman, Danielle Hughes, Dominic Pittman and Paul Pittman; dear-friend, Marie Pittman-Oechsle; and many extended Stocker, Harvey, and Page family members. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral &Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St., with a service celebrating her life at 7:30 p.m. Prayers will be said on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. in the funeral home with a procession to Concordia Cemetery for burial. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Franciscan Health Hospice House or the ; envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019