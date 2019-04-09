Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Indianapolis - 77, formerly of Greenfield, passed away April 7, 2019. Donna was a 1960 graduate of Greenfield Central High School. She married James L. Thompson in 1961, and was formerly employed with Greenfield Title Co., the Greenfield Reporter, retiring from Wal-Mart. Donna was an avid bowler, loved shopping and her beloved dogs.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Tina R. (Thompson) Killion; and niece, Donna Gail Sulgrove. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Thompson; daughter, Dawn R. Thompson; and sister, Barbara J. Cole. Memorial contributions are suggested to the ASPCA. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 9, 2019
