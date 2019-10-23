Services
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
Indianapolis - 58, died October 23, 2019. Family and Friends may show their love and support from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 27th and from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, October 28th at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. A celebration of life service officiated by Robert Lim will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28th at the funeral home. To view full obituary, to send a condolence to the family or to share a story about Donna, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
