Jessen Funeral Home
729 N US 31
Whiteland, IN 46184
(317) 535-6880
Donna Lee Brown Obituary
Donna Lee Brown

Indianapolis - Donna Lee Brown, 71, of Indianapolis went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born July 14, 1948 in Indianapolis to the late Charles Clark and Geneva (Smith) Clark. She married Robert L. Brown, Sr. who was the love of her life. He preceded her in death in 2003.

Donna was baptized at the age of 11 and found God to be an important part of her life. She was a faithful member of General Assembly Church of The First Born in Indianapolis. Donna was also a member of the Red Hat Society and loved crocheting, puzzles and spending quality time with her family. Donna was a Purchasing Agent with Special Dispatch and retired after many years of service.

Donna is survived by; six children, Robert Lee Brown Jr. (Rachel), Scott Cameron Brown (Shirley), Edward Eugene Brown (Louise), Charles William Brown, Cyndi Himes (Darrin) and Geneva Elizabeth Brown (Jason); 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Karen, Patty, Rhonda, Ronnie, Linda, Lillie, Reba, Dave, and Mike. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee Brown, Sr, her parents, and one sister, Jenny.

Visitation will be 4pm to 8pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Jessen Funeral Home - Whiteland Chapel. Funeral Services for Donna will be at 11a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at General Assembly Church of The First Born, 8560 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
