Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church
4100 East 56th Street
Indianapolis, IN
1954 - 2019
Donna Lee Robertson Obituary
Donna Lee Robertson

Greenfield - 64, passed away July 3, 2019. She was born July 14, 1954 to Donald Lee and Virginia Cavender. Donna was a graduate of Warren Central High School. She married Richard Wayne Robertson, May 21, 1977, and was a Licensed Practical Nurse for Riley Children's Hospital, St. Simon Catholic School, Meridian Medical and finally Crescent Manor, Greenfield. Donna cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 E. 56th St., Indianapolis.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Richard Robertson; children, Jennifer McCord (Paul) and Andrew Robertson; mother, Virginia Cavender; brothers, Bill (Sue) and Mike (Cindy) Cavender; and grandchildren, Alexander, Amelia and Abigail McCord. Donna's father, Donald Cavender, preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019
