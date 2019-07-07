|
Donna Lee Robertson
Greenfield - 64, passed away July 3, 2019. She was born July 14, 1954 to Donald Lee and Virginia Cavender. Donna was a graduate of Warren Central High School. She married Richard Wayne Robertson, May 21, 1977, and was a Licensed Practical Nurse for Riley Children's Hospital, St. Simon Catholic School, Meridian Medical and finally Crescent Manor, Greenfield. Donna cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 E. 56th St., Indianapolis.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Richard Robertson; children, Jennifer McCord (Paul) and Andrew Robertson; mother, Virginia Cavender; brothers, Bill (Sue) and Mike (Cindy) Cavender; and grandchildren, Alexander, Amelia and Abigail McCord. Donna's father, Donald Cavender, preceded her in death. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019