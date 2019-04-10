|
|
Donna Lee Snelling
Indianapolis - Donna Lee Snelling, 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1934 in Indianapolis to the late Clifford E. and Elizabeth June (Richardson) Plake. Donna graduated from Arsenal Tech High School and married John Snelling soon after. She worked for many years as an Inventory Control Manager for Xerox and was a devoted wife and mother. Donna was also a longtime member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. She is survived by her sons, Greg (Helen) Snelling and David Snelling; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Donna is also survived by her brother, Lowell Plake; and sister, Sandra Watkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; and a daughter, Virginia 'Ginger' Yarnell. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. Funeral services will take place the following afternoon at 2pm, with additional visitation 1 hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Donna will be laid to rest next to her husband in Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the . Friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 10, 2019