Indianapolis - Donna Kay Lucas, 68, of Indianapolis, passed away March 18, 2020. Donna was born in Elwood, Indiana the daughter of Edwin and Cathryn (Triplett) Lucas. She was an artist, legal assistant, weaver, master chef, seamstress, and social worker, earning her Master of Social Work from IUPUI's School of Social Work. She also stubbornly and tenaciously fought the multiple sclerosis that for more than 30 years attempted to stop her from attending to the people she loved. It never succeeded.
Donna is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kenneth Falk; her sons, Joshua Lucas-Falk and his wife Kate, Seth Lucas-Falk and his wife Lauren; and her granddaughter Harper who was the beneficiary of much of Donna's sewing in recent years.
Private family services are planned.
