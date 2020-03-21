Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lucas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lucas Obituary
Donna Lucas

Indianapolis - Donna Kay Lucas, 68, of Indianapolis, passed away March 18, 2020. Donna was born in Elwood, Indiana the daughter of Edwin and Cathryn (Triplett) Lucas. She was an artist, legal assistant, weaver, master chef, seamstress, and social worker, earning her Master of Social Work from IUPUI's School of Social Work. She also stubbornly and tenaciously fought the multiple sclerosis that for more than 30 years attempted to stop her from attending to the people she loved. It never succeeded.

Donna is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kenneth Falk; her sons, Joshua Lucas-Falk and his wife Kate, Seth Lucas-Falk and his wife Lauren; and her granddaughter Harper who was the beneficiary of much of Donna's sewing in recent years.

Private family services are planned.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -