Donna O'Donnell
Indianapolis - Donna Marie (Waldron) O'Donnell, 80, of Indianapolis, passed away April 24, 2019. Donna was born February 26, 1939 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late James and Marie (Dunne) Waldron. As a graduate of Indiana University School of Nursing in Indianapolis, class of 1978, she channeled her passion for helping others through her profession as a registered nurse. After working in various hospitals in the Indianapolis, she found joy working for and with her many friends and colleagues at Storer Schmidt & Associates. Donna was a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish, where she took pride in her role as parish nurse.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles O'Donnell, her daughter Debbie Dominguez, and her brother Jim Waldron.
Donna is survived by her son, Kevin O'Donnell (Vallorie), grandchildren, Erin Dominguez (Joe), Katie Scheidler (Jimmy), Bailey Dominguez, Antonio Dominguez, Colleen O'Donnell, Shannon O'Donnell and Charlie O'Donnell; great-grandson, Frank Scheidler; sister, Kathy Turpin (Bob); and son-in-law, Robert Dominguez.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st. St., Indianapolis, IN 46220; Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Christ The King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46220.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Augustine Home, 2345 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260 or the Komen Tissue Bank at the IU Simon Cancer Center, 550 University Blvd., AOC 6042, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Condolences may be left online at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019