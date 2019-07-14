|
|
Donna S. Fulton
Indianapolis - 77, passed away July 10, 2019. She was born October 8, 1941 to the late Kestner and Zeta Edens. Donna was a 1959 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. She married Robert A. Fulton, June 5, 1965, and was a journal clerk for the Indiana House of Representatives for 25 years, retiring in 2019. Donna was a former member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and a current member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 E. Washington St.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert A. Fulton; sons, Robert A., Jr., Michael J. (Kristin) and Sean C. Fulton; grandchildren, Ariel L. Vessey (Matt), Andrew T. Fulton, Sarah E. Fulton and A.J. Fulton; great-grandson, Gavin J. Vessey; and ten brothers and sisters. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Liver Foundation. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019