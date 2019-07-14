Services
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1181
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
5333 E. Washington St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
5333 E. Washington St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna S. Fulton


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna S. Fulton Obituary
Donna S. Fulton

Indianapolis - 77, passed away July 10, 2019. She was born October 8, 1941 to the late Kestner and Zeta Edens. Donna was a 1959 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. She married Robert A. Fulton, June 5, 1965, and was a journal clerk for the Indiana House of Representatives for 25 years, retiring in 2019. Donna was a former member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and a current member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 E. Washington St.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert A. Fulton; sons, Robert A., Jr., Michael J. (Kristin) and Sean C. Fulton; grandchildren, Ariel L. Vessey (Matt), Andrew T. Fulton, Sarah E. Fulton and A.J. Fulton; great-grandson, Gavin J. Vessey; and ten brothers and sisters. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Liver Foundation. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now