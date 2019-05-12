|
Donna Stinebaugh
Indianapolis - 88, of Indianapolis, departed this life Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born September 25, 1930 in Excelsior, MN to parents Jack and Mabel. Donna graduated from Warsaw HS and earned a BS in Education from Ball State University in 1953 specializing in Home Economics. Upon graduation, she served as the Home Economics teacher for several years at Walnut Grove HS in NE Hamilton County.
After teaching for several years, her focus changed to raising children and doing charitable work. She spent many years with St. Margaret's Guild, including a term as Treasurer, with especially active involvement in the annual Decorators' Show House.
As the children grew, she worked for Merchants National Bank for more than 20 years with most of that time in the Greenbriar branch. And as grandchildren arrived, she was a very welcome second set of hands for babysitting, sporting events, and more.
Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, J. Richard Stinebaugh, in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Swanson and Winifred Hulsey, as well as her brothers, Bill Camden and Jack Camden. She is survived by her dear sons, Dr. Jay Stinebaugh, Doug Stinebaugh and Craig Stinebaugh and eight grandchildren. There will be private services for Donna with burial at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Donna's name to: of Greater Indiana (https://www.alz.org/indiana/donate or 317-575-9620) and to Hoosier Village Retirement Community through the BHI Foundation Inc., 5415 Bearberry Lane, Indianapolis, IN, 46268, or by telephone at 317-873-3371.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019