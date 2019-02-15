|
Donna Sue Harrison
69, died February 12, 2019. She was born December 8, 1949 in Beech Grove to Darrell and Margaret Jane Frederick Falconbury. She was a personal chef and teachers aid at Lowell Elementary School and a member of Indianapolis First Church of the Nazarene. She started the Pulmonary Hypertension Support Group in Indianapolis. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Joe Walden and Elbert Reed Harrison, brother Tom Falconbury. Donna is survived by her sons Chase (Melany) Walden, Caleb (Amber) Walden, step children Brian (Michelle) Harrison, Laura (Chris) St. John, grandchildren Hannah, Jordan, Kaylee, Haley, Coy, Lucille, Keagan, Parker, Reagan, Emerson and Jovie, brothers Rick and Jeff Falconbury. Visitation will be Friday, February 15 from 4 - 8 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 16 at 10 am at the mortuary. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials in Donna's name may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Your remembrances and thoughts are welcome at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 15, 2019