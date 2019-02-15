Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Donna Harrison
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Donna Sue Harrison


Donna Sue Harrison Obituary
Donna Sue Harrison

Indianapolis - Donna Sue Harrison

69, died February 12, 2019. She was born December 8, 1949 in Beech Grove to Darrell and Margaret Jane Frederick Falconbury. She was a personal chef and teachers aid at Lowell Elementary School and a member of Indianapolis First Church of the Nazarene. She started the Pulmonary Hypertension Support Group in Indianapolis. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Joe Walden and Elbert Reed Harrison, brother Tom Falconbury. Donna is survived by her sons Chase (Melany) Walden, Caleb (Amber) Walden, step children Brian (Michelle) Harrison, Laura (Chris) St. John, grandchildren Hannah, Jordan, Kaylee, Haley, Coy, Lucille, Keagan, Parker, Reagan, Emerson and Jovie, brothers Rick and Jeff Falconbury. Visitation will be Friday, February 15 from 4 - 8 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 16 at 10 am at the mortuary. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials in Donna's name may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Your remembrances and thoughts are welcome at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 15, 2019
