|
|
Donna Thomas
Indianapolis - Donna Lynn Thomas, 69, passed away on October 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald M. Thomas and Eunice (Christman) Thomas. Donna will be missed by her sister, Jonnie Thomas (Mike O'Cull) and Deborah Chancellor (Dennis Bell); her nieces, Tracie (David) Strietelmeier, Courtney Martin, and Allison (Mike) Abrami; as well as great nieces and nephews, Cobin Strietelmeier, Cole Strietelmeier, Chloe Strietelmeier, Knol Martin, Luke Abrami, and Ashlyn Abrami; and all of her extended family.
Donna lived most of her life in Carmel, Indiana, having recently moved to Indianapolis. She was a 1968 graduate of Carmel High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in teaching from Ball State University in 1976. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where she worked since 1981, having spent the majority of her service at the Carmel Post Office.
Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for online condolences. Memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA or your local humane society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019