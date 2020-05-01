Donnie L. Chappell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie L. Chappell

Indianapolis - 89, passed away April 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Floral Park Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Floral Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel
3333 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 783-3315
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved