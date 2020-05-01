Donnie L. Chappell
Indianapolis - 89, passed away April 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Floral Park Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.